Pedro Sanchez Criticizes Western Defense Spending Surge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed concerns over the message Western countries are sending by choosing to ramp up defense budgets while diminishing aid spending.

Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York during the Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers meeting, Sanchez highlighted this issue.

During the event, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates honored Sanchez with the Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeeper Award for 2025, acknowledging Spain's substantial contributions to global health initiatives and expanded development aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)