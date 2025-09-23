Pedro Sanchez Criticizes Western Defense Spending Surge
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized Western nations for prioritizing increased defense spending over aid, during a Reuters Newsmaker event at the Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers meeting. Bill Gates awarded him the 2025 Global Goalkeeper Award, recognizing Spain's efforts in global health and development aid.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed concerns over the message Western countries are sending by choosing to ramp up defense budgets while diminishing aid spending.
Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York during the Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers meeting, Sanchez highlighted this issue.
During the event, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates honored Sanchez with the Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeeper Award for 2025, acknowledging Spain's substantial contributions to global health initiatives and expanded development aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
