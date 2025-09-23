Left Menu

Pedro Sanchez Criticizes Western Defense Spending Surge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized Western nations for prioritizing increased defense spending over aid, during a Reuters Newsmaker event at the Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers meeting. Bill Gates awarded him the 2025 Global Goalkeeper Award, recognizing Spain's efforts in global health and development aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:14 IST
Pedro Sanchez Criticizes Western Defense Spending Surge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed concerns over the message Western countries are sending by choosing to ramp up defense budgets while diminishing aid spending.

Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York during the Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers meeting, Sanchez highlighted this issue.

During the event, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates honored Sanchez with the Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeeper Award for 2025, acknowledging Spain's substantial contributions to global health initiatives and expanded development aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025