Western Nations Rally for Reopening Gaza Medical Corridor

In a strong appeal on Monday, dozens of Western nations, including Austria, Belgium, and Canada, called on Israel to reopen the medical corridor between Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The countries offered financial aid, medical staff, and equipment to facilitate urgent medical treatments for Gaza's patients in the West Bank.

The joint statement, notably excluding the United States, urged Israel to lift its restrictions on medical supplies to Gaza. Aid agencies have reported severe shortages since May, leading to a health crisis described by the World Health Organization as a breaking point.

The situation in Gaza has sparked global outrage, with images of starving Palestinians attracting widespread condemnation. Accusations of genocide have been leveled against Israel, which cites self-defense following an October 2023 attack by Hamas militants. Despite U.S. disapproval, nations like Britain and France support Palestinian statehood at the United Nations as a potential path to a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)