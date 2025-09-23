Kaayu Rituals: A Guiding Light in Holistic Wellness

Pro-Business Consulting Limited, a UK-based company, launched the Kaayu Rituals wellness range in India, focusing on integrating Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science for holistic well-being.

The product line includes herbal supplements, skincare, haircare, and herbal teas, each promoting holistic health through simple, effective rituals.

Founded by Preeti Choudhary, an industry veteran with deep personal motivations, Kaayu Rituals emphasizes accessibility and sustainability, offering a mindful, easy-to-adopt approach to wellness.

