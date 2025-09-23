Left Menu

Kaayu Rituals: A Guiding Light in Holistic Wellness

Pro-Business Consulting Limited introduces Kaayu Rituals in India, embracing Ayurvedic and modern science principles. The brand aims to offer an integrated wellness journey with products that are both accessible and affordable, encouraging holistic self-care through guided rituals. Founder Preeti Choudhary's personal experiences drive its compassionate, meaningful mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pro-Business Consulting Limited, a UK-based company, launched the Kaayu Rituals wellness range in India, focusing on integrating Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science for holistic well-being.

The product line includes herbal supplements, skincare, haircare, and herbal teas, each promoting holistic health through simple, effective rituals.

Founded by Preeti Choudhary, an industry veteran with deep personal motivations, Kaayu Rituals emphasizes accessibility and sustainability, offering a mindful, easy-to-adopt approach to wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

