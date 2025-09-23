South Taranaki to Host New Zealand’s First Rural Health Training Hub

The Government has announced that South Taranaki will be home to the country’s first Rural Training Hub, a new initiative designed to address long-standing challenges in recruiting and retaining health professionals in rural areas. The announcement was made in Hāwera during the ninth stop of the Rural Health Roadshow, attended by Associate Health Minister for Rural Health Matt Doocey and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson.

Bringing Healthcare Education Closer to Home

Minister Doocey highlighted that the establishment of Rural Training Hubs represents a fundamental shift in the way New Zealand approaches rural healthcare workforce development.

“These Hubs aim to attract and retain our frontline workforce in rural areas by creating stronger links between local services, universities, and training providers, so students and staff can learn and work in the community. In order to bring healthcare closer to home, we need to bring health worker education closer to home,” he said.

The Hubs will serve as dedicated centres to coordinate placements, training pathways, and pastoral support for health students and professionals. By embedding training within rural communities, the programme hopes to encourage doctors, nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals to remain in these areas long term.

A Community-Led Approach

The South Taranaki Hub will be developed with input from local communities, iwi, and health providers, ensuring that it reflects the needs and aspirations of the region. Doocey praised the collaborative effort, acknowledging the leadership of South Taranaki Mayor and Whanganui MP Carl Bates in advocating for the region to be chosen as the first location.

“The Hub will not only provide opportunities for clinical training but will also ensure students and staff have the necessary pastoral support to thrive in rural practice,” Doocey added.

Part of a Broader Rural Health Strategy

This initiative forms part of the Government’s Rural Health Strategy, which is aimed at ensuring all New Zealanders—regardless of location—have access to quality healthcare. Rural communities make up nearly 20 percent of the population, and many face difficulties in accessing timely health services.

As part of the programme, four Rural Training Hubs will be established nationwide, one in each Health NZ region. Each hub will have a dedicated programme lead working with universities, polytechnics, district health providers, and local communities.

The South Taranaki Hub builds on successful existing initiatives, such as the Rural Medical Immersion Programme, where fifth-year University of Auckland medical students gain hands-on experience at Hāwera Hospital and local GP practices.

Listening to Rural Voices

Doocey emphasised the importance of the Rural Health Roadshows as a platform to connect directly with communities:

“These roadshows give me the chance to hear directly from rural communities and those working in rural health about what’s working well and where barriers remain. It’s also a great opportunity to check in and see how the Rural Health Strategy is being implemented.”

Minister Patterson echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for solutions tailored to rural realities.

“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality care, and this Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five people living in rural communities,” Patterson said.

He added that community engagement is central to the project’s success: “I’m looking forward to meeting with people in Hāwera and hearing firsthand about their experiences with healthcare in their community. It’s important we understand both the challenges and the opportunities so we can work together to improve access and outcomes in the rural setting.”

Looking Ahead

The South Taranaki Hub is expected to act as a model for future rural training initiatives across the country. By strengthening rural health education, the Government hopes to build a sustainable, skilled, and community-connected workforce, ensuring that rural New Zealanders receive care that is both timely and culturally responsive.