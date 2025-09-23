WHO and EU Launch €40m Phase V of Universal Health Coverage Partnership

On the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union (EU) announced the renewal of their joint commitment to advancing universal health coverage (UHC) with the launch of Phase V (2025–2028) of the UHC Partnership, WHO’s largest health systems strengthening platform.

The announcement was made jointly by Jozef Síkela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The new phase brings a fresh €40 million EU contribution, with an additional contribution expected in 2027, reinforcing a long-standing collaboration aimed at ensuring equitable, resilient, and people-centred health systems worldwide.

A Decade of Partnership

Established in 2011, the UHC Partnership has become a cornerstone of global health cooperation, enabling WHO to work directly with ministries of health in over 115 countries. Over the past 13 years, it has supported inclusive health reforms, improved governance, strengthened service delivery, enhanced health financing, and bolstered emergency response capacity.

The partnership has already reached over 3 billion people worldwide, making measurable impacts in expanding service coverage and improving health system performance. With EU as a founding and leading donor, the initiative has allowed WHO to provide long-term, in-country technical support, always aligned with national health priorities.

Focus of Phase V (2025–2028)

Phase V comes at a critical juncture as countries grapple with climate change, economic instability, and shrinking development assistance. It aims to:

Strengthen health financing, governance, and reforms , including policy dialogue to support self-reliant systems.

Advance strategic planning and evidence-based decision-making to improve overall health sector performance.

Ensure integrated, high-quality, and affordable primary health care (PHC) , including services for sexual and reproductive health and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Promote equity, gender equality, and climate resilience within national health frameworks.

The programme will also play a pivotal role in advancing the Lusaka Agenda on financing and in supporting countries to mobilize domestic resources for health. In addition, it will help drive implementation of WHO’s new vision for NCDs, mental health, and well-being, which will be considered during the UN High-Level Meeting on 25 September 2025.

Strategic Alignment with Global Priorities

Commissioner Jozef Síkela underscored the EU’s commitment to resilient health systems, describing them as “the cornerstone of sustainable development, resilience, and global stability.” He emphasized that strengthening health infrastructure is a central part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which also supports local pharmaceutical production, regulatory reforms, and workforce training.

“Working together with WHO to achieve universal health coverage affirms the EU’s commitment to ensuring that all people can access quality health services when and where they need them, without facing financial hardship,” he said.

Dr Tedros hailed the renewal of the partnership as an example of global commitments being translated into national action:

“Achieving health for all requires partnership among all,” he said. “This collaboration between the EU and WHO will help millions of people around the world access the health services they need. Together, we are ensuring no one is left behind.”

Looking Ahead

The UHC Partnership is fully aligned with both the EU Global Health Strategy and WHO’s 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14), reflecting a shared vision of health for all. Phase V aims not only to strengthen primary health care delivery but also to accelerate progress toward the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

By prioritizing inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability, the EU-WHO partnership continues to stand as a model of international cooperation, one that bridges political will, financial commitment, and technical expertise to improve global health outcomes.