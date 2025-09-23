Left Menu

Buckwheat Flour Fiasco: Delhi's Navratri Fast Becomes Health Scare

Around 200 people suffered food poisoning, allegedly from buckwheat flour consumed during Navratri fasting in northwest Delhi. Victims across multiple areas were treated, but no severe cases were noted. Authorities alerted the community and coordinated with the Food Department for quality checks to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In northwest Delhi, approximately 200 individuals have reportedly experienced food poisoning, allegedly after consuming buckwheat flour during their Navratri fasting, according to police officials on Tuesday.

The affected individuals come from diverse areas such as Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, and beyond, with all reported cases stable and devoid of any severe complications, police confirmed.

Early calls on Tuesday morning triggered a swift response as suspects were admitted to BJRM Hospital. Authorities have apprised the Food Department, urging them to perform quality checks on buckwheat flour, while also educating the public to arrest further anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

