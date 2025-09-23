Childhood Hypertension: A Silent Killer in Later Life

New research has shed light on a critical health issue: children with elevated blood pressure at age seven face a dramatically increased risk of dying from heart disease by the time they reach their mid-50s. This sobering finding underscores the necessity of regular blood pressure checks and the promotion of heart-healthy habits from a young age.

The study was spearheaded by Alexa Freedman, an assistant professor at Northwestern University's school of medicine, who revealed that the risk of mortality could rise by 40 to 50 percent over a lifetime if hypertension goes unchecked from childhood.

Presented at the American Heart Association's Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2025 and published in JAMA, the study followed 38,000 children born between 1959 and 1966. By 2016, 2,837 participants had died, with 504 deaths attributed to cardiovascular issues. Highlighting the importance of early intervention, expert Bonita Falkner stressed that these findings could refine the definition of childhood hypertension.

