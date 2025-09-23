Left Menu

HMPV Outbreak: Insights into Children's Vulnerability and Ongoing Surveillance in India

A study published in The Lancet explores the impact of the HMPV outbreak in India, highlighting that children, especially those aged 1-2, were most affected. Common symptoms included fever and cough. Despite increasing cases in 2024, no recent epidemiological changes were observed. Strengthening surveillance systems is deemed critical for future public health strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:25 IST
A recent study has shed light on the resurgence of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, predominantly impacting children under the age of two. The findings, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, indicate a similarity in symptoms to respiratory illnesses like the flu, with fever and cough being prevalent.

Researchers from prominent Indian health institutes noted that this rise in HMPV cases aligns with a seasonal pattern traced back to an outbreak in China. Despite no substantial changes in the virus's epidemiological traits, the need for enhanced surveillance is emphasized due to the virus's growing recognition as a significant respiratory threat.

Data gathered from 2019 to 2025 highlights the importance of ongoing monitoring and testing, especially given the increased incidence of positive cases in 2024. This research underscores the necessity for robust public health policies and preparedness to manage future viral outbreaks.

