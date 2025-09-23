Buckwheat Flour Scare During Navratri Fasting: Nearly 200 Victims Fall Ill in Delhi

In northwest Delhi, nearly 200 individuals have reportedly succumbed to food poisoning after consuming buckwheat flour during the Navratri fasting, sources revealed on Tuesday.

Receiving swathes of calls early Tuesday morning, Jahangirpuri police swiftly transported the afflicted from various neighborhoods, such as Mahendra Park and Samaypur, to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. However, the situation, though concerning, resulted in no serious health ramifications.

The police have since launched sensitization efforts among shopkeepers and residents while collaborating with the Food Safety Department to scrutinize local flour supplies. Meanwhile, the community remains on edge as shopkeepers attempt to reassure customers about product safety during this precautionary phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)