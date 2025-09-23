Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Criticizes Rising C-Section Rates, Plans PPP for Medical Education Revamp

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister criticized the state's high cesarean section rates, attributing it to profit-driven practices in private hospitals. The government plans to revamp medical education through Public Private Partnerships, enhancing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, efforts are underway to boost educational and reading resources across the state.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has voiced concerns over the state's leading cesarean section rates, criticizing private hospitals for prioritizing profit over safe delivery practices.

In the assembly, Naidu highlighted that a significant 56.62% of births were through C-sections, with private institutions responsible for 90% of these cases. Naidu urged Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to promote natural deliveries, while also addressing misbeliefs about privatization in medical education.

To tackle the healthcare crisis, the government plans to develop medical colleges through Public Private Partnerships, yielding cost savings and improved healthcare access. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced a world-class library in Amaravati, part of a broader initiative to enhance educational resources statewide.

