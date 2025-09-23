Punjab's AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution: Pioneering Cancer and Vision Screening

In a groundbreaking move for public healthcare, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh unveiled AI-enabled screening devices designed to advance the early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and vision-related issues. Collaborating with ACT Grants, the state is rolling out portable and radiation-free tools across eight districts.

The cutting-edge equipment includes Thermalytix by Niramai for breast cancer detection, Smart Scope by Periwinkle for cervical cancer, and Portable Autorefractometer by Forus Health for vision screenings. This strategic deployment marks a significant step towards achieving accuracy and equity in healthcare, as underscored by Dr. Singh.

Singh emphasized the urgency of early diagnosis in combatting cancer, noting the significant rise in cases reported by the ICMR's National Cancer Registry Programme. To reverse this trend, Punjab is setting a national benchmark in AI-driven public health solutions, aiming for high daily screening targets while easing pressures on tertiary care facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)