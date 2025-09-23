Left Menu

Punjab's AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution: Pioneering Cancer and Vision Screening

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh launched AI-enabled screening devices to detect breast cancer, cervical cancer, and vision impairment early. This initiative, done with ACT Grants, provides innovative, portable devices across Punjab, aiming to make healthcare more accessible, especially in rural areas, and establish Punjab as a leader in AI-driven health innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:59 IST
In a groundbreaking move for public healthcare, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh unveiled AI-enabled screening devices designed to advance the early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and vision-related issues. Collaborating with ACT Grants, the state is rolling out portable and radiation-free tools across eight districts.

The cutting-edge equipment includes Thermalytix by Niramai for breast cancer detection, Smart Scope by Periwinkle for cervical cancer, and Portable Autorefractometer by Forus Health for vision screenings. This strategic deployment marks a significant step towards achieving accuracy and equity in healthcare, as underscored by Dr. Singh.

Singh emphasized the urgency of early diagnosis in combatting cancer, noting the significant rise in cases reported by the ICMR's National Cancer Registry Programme. To reverse this trend, Punjab is setting a national benchmark in AI-driven public health solutions, aiming for high daily screening targets while easing pressures on tertiary care facilities.

