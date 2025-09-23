India's First Central Tissue Bank and Cashless Dental Office Launched

In a significant advancement for India's healthcare sector, Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday inaugurated two pioneering facilities at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS): a cashless office for the Delhi Dental Council and the country's first Central Tissue Bank.

The cashless 'V-Office' system introduced by the Delhi Dental Council (DDC) is a revolutionary step that enhances the registration and ethical regulation of dental practices in the capital. This initiative marks the DDC as the first state dental council in India to embrace such a system.

Additionally, the Central Tissue Bank, located within the Department of Periodontology at MAIDS, will supply essential tissue and bone grafts directly to patients, bypassing the need for market procurement and potentially improving the accessibility of dental treatments.

