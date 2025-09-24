Trump's Controversial Vaccine and Tylenol Claims Spark Health Debate

In a striking turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a health policy controversy by claiming links between autism, vaccines, and Tylenol usage. His statements, made during a White House news conference, challenge established medical wisdom and lack scientific credibility.

The nation's medical community, including prominent bodies like the American Academy of Pediatrics, has swiftly condemned Trump's assertions. Experts underscore that Tylenol, a common pain reliever, remains safe for pregnant women, debunking the president's unsupported claims.

Amid the uproar, the Trump administration further fueled debate by recommending leucovorin as a treatment for autism symptoms. This move has faced scrutiny, as scientific support for leucovorin's efficacy in treating autism remains limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)