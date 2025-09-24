Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Vaccine and Tylenol Claims Spark Health Debate

Former President Donald Trump's claims about autism, vaccines, and Tylenol have stirred controversy. Trump suggested a link between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism, despite lacking scientific evidence. His remarks have drawn criticism from medical experts, who stress Tylenol's safety. Trump also proposed leucovorin for autism symptoms, adding to the debate.

In a striking turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a health policy controversy by claiming links between autism, vaccines, and Tylenol usage. His statements, made during a White House news conference, challenge established medical wisdom and lack scientific credibility.

The nation's medical community, including prominent bodies like the American Academy of Pediatrics, has swiftly condemned Trump's assertions. Experts underscore that Tylenol, a common pain reliever, remains safe for pregnant women, debunking the president's unsupported claims.

Amid the uproar, the Trump administration further fueled debate by recommending leucovorin as a treatment for autism symptoms. This move has faced scrutiny, as scientific support for leucovorin's efficacy in treating autism remains limited.

