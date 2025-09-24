Left Menu

WHO Debunks Autism and Paracetamol Link

The World Health Organization has stated that there is no scientific evidence supporting a connection between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy. This clarification comes after claims by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a link between autism and medications, such as Tylenol, used by pregnant women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:25 IST
WHO Debunks Autism and Paracetamol Link
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that there is no conclusive scientific evidence supporting a link between autism and the use of paracetamol by pregnant women.

According to the WHO's statement, no consistent association has been established between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy. Despite this, U.S. President Donald Trump recently highlighted unsupported claims linking autism to childhood vaccines and the consumption of the painkiller Tylenol by expectant mothers. His remarks have pushed these scientifically unfounded claims into the spotlight of U.S. health policy discussions.

The WHO's clarification aims to prevent misinformation from influencing health decisions and policies, emphasizing the lack of evidence for these assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
2
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
3
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
4
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025