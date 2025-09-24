The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that there is no conclusive scientific evidence supporting a link between autism and the use of paracetamol by pregnant women.

According to the WHO's statement, no consistent association has been established between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy. Despite this, U.S. President Donald Trump recently highlighted unsupported claims linking autism to childhood vaccines and the consumption of the painkiller Tylenol by expectant mothers. His remarks have pushed these scientifically unfounded claims into the spotlight of U.S. health policy discussions.

The WHO's clarification aims to prevent misinformation from influencing health decisions and policies, emphasizing the lack of evidence for these assertions.

