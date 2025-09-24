Left Menu

Raging Diseases Amidst Conflict: Sudan's Health Crisis

Sudan faces a severe health crisis as tens of thousands of people succumb to dengue fever, cholera, and malaria exacerbated by war-torn infrastructure and seasonal rains. Hospitals struggle with limited resources, while stagnant water fosters mosquito proliferation. The dire situation calls for urgent aid and intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sudan is grappling with a severe health crisis as tens of thousands suffer from dengue fever, cholera, and malaria, exacerbated by war-torn infrastructure and seasonal rains. The Health Minister reports devastating impacts on already strained healthcare facilities with hospitals overflowing with patients and crucial supplies dwindling.

The country's two-year-long conflict has significantly contributed to the spread of diseases. War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions, forcing many to live in squalid conditions. The fight for control over regions such as the capital Khartoum has compounded the humanitarian crisis.

The spread of diseases is facilitated by stagnant water from disrupted power and water systems, a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Global aid cuts further strain efforts by health officials and organizations, calling for immediate international support to mitigate this growing disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey's Tax Overhaul Boosts Women's Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey's Tax Overhaul Boosts Women's Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore's 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

