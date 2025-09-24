Raging Diseases Amidst Conflict: Sudan's Health Crisis

Sudan is grappling with a severe health crisis as tens of thousands suffer from dengue fever, cholera, and malaria, exacerbated by war-torn infrastructure and seasonal rains. The Health Minister reports devastating impacts on already strained healthcare facilities with hospitals overflowing with patients and crucial supplies dwindling.

The country's two-year-long conflict has significantly contributed to the spread of diseases. War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions, forcing many to live in squalid conditions. The fight for control over regions such as the capital Khartoum has compounded the humanitarian crisis.

The spread of diseases is facilitated by stagnant water from disrupted power and water systems, a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Global aid cuts further strain efforts by health officials and organizations, calling for immediate international support to mitigate this growing disaster.

