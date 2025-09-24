Revolutionary Heart Valve Implant Surgery in Delhi: A New Era for Cardiac Care

In a groundbreaking medical feat, a 54-year-old Delhi resident became the first in India to receive a polymer-based mitral heart valve implant earlier this month. The surgery was conducted at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute under the leadership of senior cardiac surgeon, Dr ZS Meharwal, as announced by the hospital this Wednesday.

The polymer-based mitral valve, termed the TRIA Mitral Valve, is the first of its kind globally. Developed in the United States and manufactured in India, this innovative valve aims to provide a longer-lasting alternative without the need for lifelong medication, typically required with older valve types.

Traditionally, valve replacement options have been limited to tissue or mechanical valves, both presenting significant drawbacks. The new polymer valve, anticipated to particularly benefit younger patients and women, addresses issues such as the need for repeat surgeries and lifestyle restrictions. This advancement is particularly crucial for India, where rheumatic heart disease affects over 40 million individuals.

