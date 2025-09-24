Odisha Hails Phase-III Medical Colleges Upgrade

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude on Wednesday as the Centre approved Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme aimed at strengthening medical colleges, particularly benefiting states like Odisha. This move promises to create thousands of new postgraduate and MBBS seats, enhancing medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

In a statement on X, Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, calling it a 'visionary step' towards a robust healthcare system in India. The scheme not only improves education standards but ensures equitable distribution of healthcare resources, especially in underserved regions.

Majhi highlighted the scheme's potential to offer aspiring medical students more opportunities and help the nation build a reliable pool of future specialist doctors, crucial for sustainable healthcare development.

(With inputs from agencies.)