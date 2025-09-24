Revolutionizing Healthcare: Ayurveda Clinic Opens at UPSC
The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) inaugurated an Ayurveda clinic at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) premises to serve the healthcare needs of its employees. Supported by the Ministry of Ayush, the initiative promotes holistic wellness, integrating traditional and modern healthcare systems.
- Country:
- India
An Ayurveda clinic has been launched within the UPSC premises to address the healthcare needs of its employees, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday.
The clinic was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Ajay Kumar, chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It has been established by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) with the aim of catering to the health needs of UPSC employees, the statement read.
Kumar emphasized that the Ayurveda dispensary at UPSC represents a significant step in enhancing the health and wellness of officers and staff, creating awareness about preventive care and holistic living.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AYUSH-MANN: Pioneering Integrative Health Initiative Launches at NIMHANS
Kaayu Rituals: A Guiding Light in Holistic Wellness
Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
Aayush Wellness Partners with Healthrashi Nextgen to Revolutionize Preventive Healthcare
Odisha's AYUSH Initiative: Boosting Ayurveda and Healthcare Expansion