Revolutionizing Healthcare: Ayurveda Clinic Opens at UPSC

An Ayurveda clinic has been launched within the UPSC premises to address the healthcare needs of its employees, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday.

The clinic was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Ajay Kumar, chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It has been established by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) with the aim of catering to the health needs of UPSC employees, the statement read.

Kumar emphasized that the Ayurveda dispensary at UPSC represents a significant step in enhancing the health and wellness of officers and staff, creating awareness about preventive care and holistic living.

(With inputs from agencies.)