Perzea's Promise: Affordable Cancer Care for India

Hetero Healthcare Limited has introduced Perzea, an affordable biosimilar Pertuzumab for HER2-positive breast cancer, emphasizing India's mission for equitable healthcare. By partnering with Enzene Biosciences, this launch aims to make advanced cancer treatment accessible to Indian patients, overcoming the challenge of high costs in cancer therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hetero Healthcare Limited, in collaboration with Enzene Biosciences, has launched Perzea, an economical biosimilar for Pertuzumab targeting HER2-positive breast cancer in India. This step aligns with the Government of India's goal of equitable healthcare access.

Monoclonal antibody therapy, Pertuzumab, known globally for improving cancer patient outcomes, has often been inaccessible in India due to high costs. Perzea addresses this gap by providing a more affordable and effective treatment option, enhancing accessibility for Indian patients.

Hetero Healthcare's Managing Director, M. Srinivas Reddy, emphasized the enterprise's commitment to offering world-class therapies at reduced costs. This initiative not only enhances cancer treatment affordability but also highlights India's emergence as a hub for biosimilar development.

