Perzea's Promise: Affordable Cancer Care for India

Hetero Healthcare Limited, in collaboration with Enzene Biosciences, has launched Perzea, an economical biosimilar for Pertuzumab targeting HER2-positive breast cancer in India. This step aligns with the Government of India's goal of equitable healthcare access.

Monoclonal antibody therapy, Pertuzumab, known globally for improving cancer patient outcomes, has often been inaccessible in India due to high costs. Perzea addresses this gap by providing a more affordable and effective treatment option, enhancing accessibility for Indian patients.

Hetero Healthcare's Managing Director, M. Srinivas Reddy, emphasized the enterprise's commitment to offering world-class therapies at reduced costs. This initiative not only enhances cancer treatment affordability but also highlights India's emergence as a hub for biosimilar development.