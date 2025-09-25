Left Menu

Empowering Rural Communities: Cancer Prevention and Health Awareness Camp

The Index Department of Physiotherapy and Paramedical Sciences at Malwanchal University organized a cancer prevention awareness camp in Indore. The event aimed to educate rural communities about cancer prevention and health management. Over 60 individuals received free health services, with a focus on women’s health and musculoskeletal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:00 IST
The Index Department of Physiotherapy and Paramedical Sciences at Malwanchal University successfully hosted a Cancer Prevention Awareness Camp in Bawlia Khurd, Indore. The event, part of the 'Empowered Family, Healthy Woman' campaign, sought to educate villagers on cancer prevention and overall health management, especially focusing on women's health.

Led by experts including Dr. Suresh Singh Bhadoria, Dr. MayankRaj Singh Bhadoria, and Dr. Reshma Khurana, the camp attracted over 60 participants who benefited from free health check-ups and consultations. Attendees received valuable advice on adopting healthier lifestyles through regular check-ups, balanced diets, and avoiding unhealthy substances.

Additionally, the camp addressed musculoskeletal issues, offering personalized exercise guidance. Dr. Amit Nagar and others, with over 50 physiotherapy students, played a crucial role in ensuring the camp's success, highlighting Index College's commitment to bridging healthcare gaps in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

