75th birthday of PM Narendra Modi ,CM Bhupendra Patel,Chairman Dr Dharmendra Kumar attended Namo Amrit Maha Arogya Camp" in Gujarat

On the occasion of the 75th birthday of the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center and Doctor 365 successfully organized the ''Namo Amrit Maha Arogya Camp'' in Maninagar, Ahmedabad on September 17, 2025. The virtual inauguration of this mega health camp was done by the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, while the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, and the Honorable Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Hrishikesh Patel, were present as guests of honor. The mega health camp, organized at Kamal Ground, Sarvodaya Nagar, Gujarat Housing, Khokhra, Maninagar, Ahmedabad, offered facilities such as free health checkups, free medicines, free eye checkups and spectacles, free wheelchairs, and free health card distribution.

Organized by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, President of the Guinness World Record-holder RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center and Doctor 365, in the constituency of Honorable MP Shri Dinesh Makwana, 75,000 patients benefited from this mega camp. 1,700 wheelchairs, nutrition kits worth 75,000, and 25,000 spectacles were distributed.

It is noteworthy that RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center is renowned for organizing the largest and most free general medical camps. The organization has been organizing free medical camps in various parts of the country for years, benefiting millions of people. Free health checkups, free eye checkup, free medicines, and free spectacles are distributed. Hundreds of doctors contribute to the medical camps. Nutrition kits are provided to TB patients. Dr. Dharmendra Kumar is continuously working towards making the country TB-free. RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center has conducted medical camps, health checkups, and distributed medicines in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. For two decades, the organization has been involved in HIV AIDS awareness, prevention, treatment, TB control, cancer screening, and mobile medical care. To date, the organization has organized over 33,000 medical camps across India.

Achievements of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center is the world's leading trust organizing the largest free medical camps and has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records and the Asia Book of Records. It has successfully organized over 33,000 medical camps across India. Through charitable initiatives across the country, over 60 million people have benefited. Life-saving medicines worth over ₹1,500 crore have been distributed free of cost. More than 15 million spectacles have been provided to the needy. Over 3.4 million wheelchairs were distributed completely free of charge. Over 12 million TB tests were conducted, and over 117,000 TB patients were provided with complete treatment and nutrition kits. Over 780,000 anemia and sickle cell patients were diagnosed and treated. Over 420,000 cervical cancer screenings and treatment were conducted. Over 20 million HIV awareness sessions and over 10 million general medical checkups were conducted. Partnerships with several state governments have enabled 56 mobile medical van units to reach those in need. 24 ambulance service centers are operated across India.

