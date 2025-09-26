African Swine Fever Outbreak: Measures Enforced in Kerala

An outbreak of African swine fever has been confirmed in a village in the central district of Kerala, authorities revealed on Friday.

Pigs in Mulankunnathukavu panchayat's sixth ward tested positive following examinations at a government lab in Bhopal. A rapid response team from the Animal Husbandry Department has been activated to curb the disease's spread.

Officials have cordoned off a one-kilometre radius around the infected site as an affected zone, while a 10-kilometre surround has been designated as a surveillance area. District Collector Arjun Pandyan ordered a suspension on pork sales and transport from these zones, following the central government's control plan. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Isaac Sam stated that the disease specifically targets pigs and poses no threat to other animals or humans.

