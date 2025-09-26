Left Menu

Heartfelt Strategies: Revolutionizing Heart Health Through Preventive Care and Mental Well-being

Former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasized mental well-being's role in preventing heart disease, urging guidance for youth in resilience and balance. At the Illness to Wellness Awareness Conference, experts discussed integrating mental health with heart care, promoting lifestyle changes, and enhancing digital health interventions to address India's heart health crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:34 IST
Heartfelt Strategies: Revolutionizing Heart Health Through Preventive Care and Mental Well-being
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stressed the importance of mental well-being in preventing chronic diseases, particularly heart disease. Speaking at the Illness to Wellness Awareness Conference, he advocated for nurturing mental health within families and schools, emphasizing that life is a marathon requiring patience and resilience.

Bhushan highlighted the need to shift from a curative to a preventive approach in addressing India's heart health crisis, underlining that schools have a transformative role in promoting mental and physical wellness. The conference, themed 'Heart Care – Don't Miss a Beat', gathered cardiologists and health professionals to discuss preventive care and lifestyle interventions.

Experts warned of increasing cardiac arrests among young adults and stressed the importance of digital health solutions and artificial intelligence in bridging healthcare gaps. They called for integrating mental health with heart care, underscoring lifestyle factors and early education as pivotal in preventing heart disease, urging a national movement for heart health awareness.

TRENDING

1
Abra Halts Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul: A Setback for Latin American Aviation

Abra Halts Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul: A Setback for Latin American A...

 Global
2
Ladakh Unrest: Activist Arrest Exposes Tensions

Ladakh Unrest: Activist Arrest Exposes Tensions

 Global
3
DHL Express Announces 6.9% Price Hike Set for 2026

DHL Express Announces 6.9% Price Hike Set for 2026

 India
4
KLAYEdge™: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education

KLAYEdge™: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025