Heartfelt Strategies: Revolutionizing Heart Health Through Preventive Care and Mental Well-being

Former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stressed the importance of mental well-being in preventing chronic diseases, particularly heart disease. Speaking at the Illness to Wellness Awareness Conference, he advocated for nurturing mental health within families and schools, emphasizing that life is a marathon requiring patience and resilience.

Bhushan highlighted the need to shift from a curative to a preventive approach in addressing India's heart health crisis, underlining that schools have a transformative role in promoting mental and physical wellness. The conference, themed 'Heart Care – Don't Miss a Beat', gathered cardiologists and health professionals to discuss preventive care and lifestyle interventions.

Experts warned of increasing cardiac arrests among young adults and stressed the importance of digital health solutions and artificial intelligence in bridging healthcare gaps. They called for integrating mental health with heart care, underscoring lifestyle factors and early education as pivotal in preventing heart disease, urging a national movement for heart health awareness.