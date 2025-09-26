Left Menu

Revolutionizing Neurocare: A Holistic Approach at AIIA Goa

A new multi-disciplinary centre, 'Prayas', has been launched at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, providing integrative care for children with neurological and developmental conditions. This initiative combines Ayurveda with modern therapies, aligning with India's National Health Policy to enhance healthcare quality and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:11 IST
Revolutionizing Neurocare: A Holistic Approach at AIIA Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-disciplinary centre, known as 'Prayas', has been inaugurated at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa, aimed at addressing neurological and developmental conditions, chiefly among children. Opened on the 10th International Ayurveda Day, 'Prayas' integrates Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Speech and Occupational Therapy, and modern Pediatrics under a singular framework.

Minister Shripad Naik emphasized that the innovative model will bring new hope to families facing complex health challenges, marking a milestone in the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to combining traditional and modern healthcare practices. AIIA Director P K Prajapati and Dean Sujata Kadam highlighted the launch as a significant step in integrative neuro-rehabilitation, focusing on comprehensive care and future research in ayush-based healthcare innovations.

The establishment of 'Prayas' is seen as a reflection of AIIA's dedication to pioneering integrative healthcare models in India, aligning with national and global health standards and policies. The center not only offers treatment but also aims to improve life quality and hope for patients and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final

England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final

 Global
2
Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet

Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet

 India
3
Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh

Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh

 India
4
Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025