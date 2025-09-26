Revolutionizing Neurocare: A Holistic Approach at AIIA Goa

A multi-disciplinary centre, known as 'Prayas', has been inaugurated at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa, aimed at addressing neurological and developmental conditions, chiefly among children. Opened on the 10th International Ayurveda Day, 'Prayas' integrates Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Speech and Occupational Therapy, and modern Pediatrics under a singular framework.

Minister Shripad Naik emphasized that the innovative model will bring new hope to families facing complex health challenges, marking a milestone in the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to combining traditional and modern healthcare practices. AIIA Director P K Prajapati and Dean Sujata Kadam highlighted the launch as a significant step in integrative neuro-rehabilitation, focusing on comprehensive care and future research in ayush-based healthcare innovations.

The establishment of 'Prayas' is seen as a reflection of AIIA's dedication to pioneering integrative healthcare models in India, aligning with national and global health standards and policies. The center not only offers treatment but also aims to improve life quality and hope for patients and families.

