Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover Sends Shockwaves Through UK's Auto Industry

A cyberattack has forced Jaguar Land Rover to halt production, severely impacting businesses in the West Midlands. Many firms are seeing financial strain, leading to staff layoffs or reduced hours. The British government is considering aid to JLR, a critical player in the UK automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:25 IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been forced to stop production due to a cyberattack, causing widespread disruption among businesses in Britain's West Midlands. According to a recent survey, companies have been making layoffs or reducing staff hours, prompting the government to consider extending financial support to the carmaker.

JLR operates three factories with a daily output of about 1,000 vehicles, sustaining numerous jobs around Birmingham, the UK's second-largest city. Small suppliers warn they have a week's worth of cash left, with 84 businesses representing nearly 30,000 workers indicating over three-quarters have suffered due to this cyberattack.

The survey reveals 45% have experienced significant financial impacts like revenue loss and 14% are implementing redundancies. Sarah Moorhouse, CEO of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, calls for a financial aid package, emphasizing the broader impact on the regional automotive supply chain.

