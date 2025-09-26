Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover Sends Shockwaves Through UK's Auto Industry

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been forced to stop production due to a cyberattack, causing widespread disruption among businesses in Britain's West Midlands. According to a recent survey, companies have been making layoffs or reducing staff hours, prompting the government to consider extending financial support to the carmaker.

JLR operates three factories with a daily output of about 1,000 vehicles, sustaining numerous jobs around Birmingham, the UK's second-largest city. Small suppliers warn they have a week's worth of cash left, with 84 businesses representing nearly 30,000 workers indicating over three-quarters have suffered due to this cyberattack.

The survey reveals 45% have experienced significant financial impacts like revenue loss and 14% are implementing redundancies. Sarah Moorhouse, CEO of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, calls for a financial aid package, emphasizing the broader impact on the regional automotive supply chain.