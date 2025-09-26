Karnataka Strengthens Maternal Health Services with Strategic Specialist Deployment

In a significant move to bolster healthcare services, the Karnataka government announced a rationalisation plan to enhance Maternal and Child Health (MCH) services statewide. The initiative involves deploying triple specialists—obstetricians, anaesthetists, and paediatricians—across various government facilities to address high maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

As part of the strategy, all taluk hospitals will be upgraded to Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEMONC) centres. Additionally, 41 Community Health Centres (CHCs) with substantial monthly delivery loads will retain their specialist teams. This measure is complemented by redeploying experts from about 230 underperforming CHCs to taluk hospitals, ensuring resource optimisation.

The health department's plan, described as a 'historic decision' by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, includes bolstering underperforming CHCs with extra medical officials and nurses. The objective is to ensure consistent 24/7 MCH services across the state, thereby reducing maternal and child mortality rates and enhancing overall healthcare delivery.'

(With inputs from agencies.)