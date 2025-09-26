Pakistan's Bold Move Against Cervical Cancer: HPV Vaccination Campaign for Millions

In a significant push against cervical cancer, Pakistan's national vaccination campaign has successfully immunized around 9 million adolescent girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV), a primary cause of the disease. This achievement is part of an ongoing effort to reach a target of 13 million girls aged 9 to 14.

Despite facing initial hurdles due to widespread misinformation online, particularly unfounded claims about the vaccine causing infertility, the campaign has made notable progress in raising public acceptance. Health Minister Mustafa Kamal's decision to publicly vaccinate his daughter played a crucial role in overcoming skepticism.

Officials are dedicated to expanding the campaign beyond the provinces of Punjab and Sindh, with plans to target more areas by 2027. The ultimate goal is to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat by 2030, putting Pakistan on the global map as the 149th country to integrate the HPV vaccine into its immunization strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)