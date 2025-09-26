Mangoes: The Sweet Secret Weapon Against Prediabetes

Mangoes, often dismissed for their high sugar content, might be underestimated allies against diabetes risk. Recent research from George Mason University uncovers that daily consumption of mangoes can enhance blood sugar control and decrease body fat more effectively than low-sugar snacks.

This groundbreaking study emphasizes the significance of whole foods over mere sugar content. With mangoes being high in sugar amongst tropical fruits, they were assumed a poor snack option based solely on sugar content. However, the findings reveal important protective benefits for those at risk of diabetes.

Led by clinical nutrition expert Raedeh Basiri, this study is the first extended clinical trial to demonstrate mangoes' positive effects on metabolism in prediabetes individuals. Participants consuming mangoes daily showed better glycemic control, improved insulin sensitivity, and reduced body fat, compared to those indulging in low-sugar snacks. Conducted with support from the National Mango Board, the researchers stress the importance of including whole fruits in a balanced diet for diabetes prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)