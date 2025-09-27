Left Menu

Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

Over 40,000 people have benefited from health camps in Goa under the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' scheme. Initiated by PM Narendra Modi, this nationwide campaign aims to improve the health of women, adolescent girls, and children. The initiative has been applauded for its overwhelming success and impact.

Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'
Health camps under the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' scheme have witnessed participation from more than 40,000 individuals across Goa, according to state minister Vishwajit Rane. This initiative, aimed at enhancing health outcomes for women, children, and adolescent girls, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September.

Minister Rane revealed that 24,571 women are among the 40,397 participants who have availed the free health services offered through the scheme. This significant turnout underscores the growing acceptance of preventive health measures among women in Goa, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for prioritizing women's health.

These health camps, which will continue until October 2, exemplify the government's commitment to fostering a healthier society. Minister Rane emphasized that initiatives like these play a crucial role in empowering women and strengthening families by ensuring that they have access to essential health services.

