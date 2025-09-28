Left Menu

Pharma Firms React to US Tariff Announcements

The Trump administration's proposal to impose a 100% tariff on imported branded pharmaceuticals has prompted a reaction from firms like AstraZeneca and Sanofi, as well as global companies like Roche and Novartis, who are boosting their U.S. manufacturing presence. Trump repeated unverified health claims causing concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 02:30 IST
Pharma Firms React to US Tariff Announcements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's recent announcement to impose a 100% tariff on imported branded or patented pharmaceuticals has sent ripples across the global pharmaceutical industry. The tariff, set to be enforced from October 1, targets firms that are not building manufacturing plants within the United States.

AstraZeneca, in response to the healthcare pressure, has agreed to offer up to 70% discounts on specific medications directly to U.S. patients. Meanwhile, French firm Sanofi plans to charge $35 for a month's supply of insulin for U.S. patients with prescriptions. Both moves coincide with Trump's disputed medical advice on Tylenol and vaccines, defying scientific backing.

Moreover, companies such as Roche and Novartis underline their U.S. expansion plans, suggesting they're confident in sidestepping the tariff impact. This comes as Fractyl Health reported positive study outcomes for its experimental weight-loss procedure, reinforcing the company's stock market performance.

TRENDING

1
UK's £1.5 Billion Boost for Jaguar Land Rover's Revival

UK's £1.5 Billion Boost for Jaguar Land Rover's Revival

 United Kingdom
2
Moldova's Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid East-West Tensions

Moldova's Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid East-West Tensions

 Global
3
Humberto: A Powerful Force of Nature

Humberto: A Powerful Force of Nature

 Global
4
North Korea's Diplomacy in Motion: Choe Son Hui Heads to China

North Korea's Diplomacy in Motion: Choe Son Hui Heads to China

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025