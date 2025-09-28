Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur's Hospital Breakthrough: First Successful Surgery at SPMSH

IIT Kharagpur's Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research successfully performed its first surgery at its new operation theatre. This marks a significant step in expanding its healthcare capabilities with advanced surgical services, emphasizing its commitment to provide world-class medical care and foster medical technology innovations.

  • Country:
  • India

IIT Kharagpur's Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SPMSH) showcased a major milestone on Sunday by successfully carrying out its first surgical procedure in its newly established operation theatre, according to an official statement from the institute.

The surgery, executed under the leadership of senior surgeon Dr. R K Behera, involved the extraction of a foreign object under urgent conditions. The patient was later discharged, highlighting the top-notch day-care surgical services that this superspeciality hospital now offers.

With the operation theatre now operational, SPMSH is poised to quickly expand into a 220-bed in-patient department (IPD) hospital, enhancing its surgical and specialized care offerings. This breakthrough illustrates IIT Kharagpur's dedication to providing exceptional healthcare while using SPMSH as a platform for pioneering medical technology innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

