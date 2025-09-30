India's Clinicians Lead AI Adoption Surge: A Digital Revolution in Healthcare

Indian clinicians are rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, with a reported 41% using AI technologies for work, according to a new report by Elsevier. This represents a three-fold increase from last year's 12% and positions India ahead of the global average in AI adoption.

The report, part of the 'Clinician of the Future 2025' series, surveyed approximately 2,200 clinicians across 109 countries, including 275 from India. Despite surpassing the global and regional averages, India's adoption trails behind China and the Asia Pacific. Notably, 52% of Indian clinicians anticipate a future where patients will primarily self-diagnose using AI, compared to the global average of 38%.

While clinicians recognize AI's potential to address healthcare issues, they cite a need for comprehensive AI training and improved governance. The report calls for government and industry collaboration to enhance digital infrastructure, reduce administrative burdens, and foster trust in AI solutions. The National Digital Health Blueprint aims to advance these goals towards universal health coverage.