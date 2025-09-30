Left Menu

India's Clinicians Lead AI Adoption Surge: A Digital Revolution in Healthcare

A report by Elsevier highlights that over 40% of clinicians in India are utilizing AI for work, a significant increase from the previous year. India's AI adoption in healthcare surpasses the global average, though it lags behind China and the Asia Pacific region. Challenges remain, including digital training and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:17 IST
India's Clinicians Lead AI Adoption Surge: A Digital Revolution in Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian clinicians are rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, with a reported 41% using AI technologies for work, according to a new report by Elsevier. This represents a three-fold increase from last year's 12% and positions India ahead of the global average in AI adoption.

The report, part of the 'Clinician of the Future 2025' series, surveyed approximately 2,200 clinicians across 109 countries, including 275 from India. Despite surpassing the global and regional averages, India's adoption trails behind China and the Asia Pacific. Notably, 52% of Indian clinicians anticipate a future where patients will primarily self-diagnose using AI, compared to the global average of 38%.

While clinicians recognize AI's potential to address healthcare issues, they cite a need for comprehensive AI training and improved governance. The report calls for government and industry collaboration to enhance digital infrastructure, reduce administrative burdens, and foster trust in AI solutions. The National Digital Health Blueprint aims to advance these goals towards universal health coverage.

TRENDING

1
Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

 India
2
Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

 India
3
The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

 Global
4
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025