Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights Urgent Need for Awareness

A study by Sitaram Bhartia Institute reveals 27% dementia, 20% depression, and 40% bone-related issues among senior citizens, stressing urgent elderly care awareness. With India's elderly population growing, experts urge annual geriatric assessments, proper vaccinations, and lifestyle adjustments to improve quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:23 IST
A recent study sheds light on the critical health issues facing senior citizens in India, with findings showing high prevalence of dementia, depression, and bone-related challenges. Conducted by Sitaram Bhartia Institute, the study underscores the urgent need for enhanced awareness and action on elderly care.

Coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, the study highlights the growing elderly demographic, now making up 9.7% of India's population, according to the latest Sample Registration System report. Experts urge proactive measures, including comprehensive geriatric assessments and vaccinations, to address these challenges.

The study, led by Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, emphasizes the importance of cognitive maintenance, physical activity, and regular health check-ups. Women's health, particularly concerning ovarian cancer risks and menopause-related issues, also requires attention. Elders are advised to adopt safety and lifestyle adjustments to reduce risks and enhance life quality.

