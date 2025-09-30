Left Menu

Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

Two women died following a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai, bringing the death toll to six. Janaki and Durga Gupta suffered severe burns and passed away at Airoli Burns Hospital. The explosion, which occurred at a shop in Kandivali, injured a total of seven people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:51 IST
The death toll from last week's tragic gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai rose to six as two women succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday, according to civic officials.

Janaki Gupta, aged 39, and Durga Gupta, 30, died after suffering severe burns of 70% and 90%, respectively, while undergoing treatment at Airoli Burns Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

The incident, which occurred at a shop in Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, Kandivali, has left seven people injured. Among the affected, Manaram Kumacat, 55, remains stable with 40% burns, while four others lost their lives recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

