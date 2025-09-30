Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Nutrition and Health Services with New Anganwadi Centres

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced the inauguration of 64 Anganwadi centres to enhance maternal and child health. The state has prioritized nutrition and early education, benefitting millions. Under the Poshan Abhiyan, efforts to fight malnutrition have become a mass movement. New initiatives focus on empowering women and families.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reiterated the state's commitment to enhancing maternal and child health by strengthening the Anganwadi network. Celebrating the eighth anniversary of Poshan Maah in Kurukshetra, he inaugurated 64 new Anganwadi centres costing Rs 9 crore and dedicated 500 renovated centres to the public.

CM Saini emphasized the government's continued efforts to improve nutrition, healthcare, and early education for women and children. He stated, 'A healthy woman is the foundation of a strong India.' Saini also launched a nutrition calendar and honored Anganwadi workers on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

Highlighting achievements, Saini noted that over 10.47 lakh children and 2.67 lakh women benefit from the supplementary nutrition programme. He announced initiatives like Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, offering women Rs 2,100 monthly assistance, and plans for 2,000 more pre-schools. Poshan Maah has evolved into a people's movement focused on holistic health and nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

