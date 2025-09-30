Ghana Prepares for HPV Vaccine Rollout with Focus on Health Worker Readiness

As Ghana prepares to introduce the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into its routine immunization programme, health workers are being placed at the center of the national effort to ensure that every eligible child, especially young girls, is reached and protected from cervical cancer.

In recognition of this critical role, the World Health Organization (WHO) Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), convened an engagement session in Accra with professional health associations, including the Ghana Medical Association, the Paediatric Society of Ghana, and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association.

Health Workers at the Core of Trust-Building

Opening the session on behalf of the Health Minister, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Desmond Boateng, underscored the central role of frontline health workers in winning public confidence.

“Health workers are the heart of this campaign. It is their knowledge, trust, and dedication that will convince parents to bring their children forward for vaccination. Without them, our plans remain only on paper,” he said.

WHO Emphasis on Frontline Capacity

Delivering the keynote address, WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr. Fiona Braka, noted that building the capacity and confidence of frontline workers is vital for the campaign’s success.

“Health workers are the bridge between science and society. By standing on the frontlines, they not only deliver vaccines but also build trust, dispel fears, and safeguard lives. This campaign’s success depends on their commitment and leadership,” she emphasized.

Operational Readiness and Systems in Place

The engagement also reviewed Ghana’s preparedness. Dr. Selorm Kutsoati, National EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunization) Manager, confirmed that vaccine supplies and logistics systems are ready. However, she cautioned that the impact of the rollout depends on the ability of health workers to effectively engage communities.

“We have the vaccines, the strategy, and the systems in place. But ultimately, it is our health workers who translate plans into action. Their interaction with communities will determine the reach and impact of this campaign,” she explained.

A Broader Perspective on Girls’ Health

Adding the paediatric and clinical dimension, Dr. Hilda Boye, President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, stressed that HPV vaccination is about more than just numbers.

“This is more than a vaccination exercise; it is an investment in the health of our girls and in the future of our nation. Every health worker who counsels, reassures, or administers a vaccine is part of a national legacy,” she said.

Cervical Cancer and the HPV Vaccine

Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana. The HPV vaccine, which protects against the most common strains of the virus that cause cervical cancer, is recognized globally as a proven intervention to save lives and reduce long-term healthcare burdens.

The introduction of the vaccine into Ghana’s immunization programme aligns with the WHO’s global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem and is expected to protect thousands of girls in the coming years.

A Call for Unity and Collective Action

The session concluded with a call for unity among health institutions, professional associations, and frontline workers to ensure a smooth rollout. Strong community engagement, trust-building, and effective communication were highlighted as essential for high vaccine uptake.

With coordinated leadership and the dedication of health workers, Ghana is now poised to join other countries in Africa that have successfully introduced HPV vaccines into their national programmes—safeguarding the health of young girls and securing the future of generations to come.