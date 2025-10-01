Andhra Pradesh Ensures Uninterrupted Healthcare Amid Doctors' Protest

In a robust response to potential disruptions, the Andhra Pradesh government reported that healthcare services at primary health centres across the state continue without interruption. This development follows a boycott threat by the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association.

The association had declared a suspension of outpatient services from October 3 unless their demands for promotions, allowances, and increments were addressed. The state has proactively arranged for nearly 1,000 medical post graduate students, senior residents, and MBBS tutors from teaching hospitals, in addition to recruiting over 1,000 MBBS doctors from larger hospitals to cover the service gap.

Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, G Veerapandian, affirmed that these measures ensure regular services persist. Furthermore, about 300 PHC doctors have continued to work, marking their attendance despite the ongoing protest.