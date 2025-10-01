Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Ensures Uninterrupted Healthcare Amid Doctors' Protest

Despite threats from the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association to boycott work, services at primary health centres remain unaffected. The state has deployed medical post graduates and MBBS doctors to maintain operations. Nearly 300 PHC doctors continue to mark attendance amid ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh Ensures Uninterrupted Healthcare Amid Doctors' Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust response to potential disruptions, the Andhra Pradesh government reported that healthcare services at primary health centres across the state continue without interruption. This development follows a boycott threat by the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association.

The association had declared a suspension of outpatient services from October 3 unless their demands for promotions, allowances, and increments were addressed. The state has proactively arranged for nearly 1,000 medical post graduate students, senior residents, and MBBS tutors from teaching hospitals, in addition to recruiting over 1,000 MBBS doctors from larger hospitals to cover the service gap.

Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, G Veerapandian, affirmed that these measures ensure regular services persist. Furthermore, about 300 PHC doctors have continued to work, marking their attendance despite the ongoing protest.

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India
2
Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

 Poland
3
Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

 India
4
Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025