Left Menu

India's Metabolic Dilemma: The Carbohydrate Conundrum

A study has revealed that low-quality carbohydrates dominate India's dietary intake, posing significant metabolic risks. Conducted by several Indian research bodies, the study found high carbohydrate consumption is linked to higher diabetes, obesity, and hypertension rates. The study suggests dietary reforms and physical activities can mitigate these health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:33 IST
India's Metabolic Dilemma: The Carbohydrate Conundrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive study has shed light on India's dietary habits, emphasizing a predominant intake of low-quality carbohydrates that are fuelling metabolic disorders. Researchers from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and the Indian Council of Medical Research highlight these dietary choices as central to the country's increasing metabolic health issues.

The analysis draws from the extensive ICMR-India Diabetes study, surveying adults across 30 states and the national capital, Delhi. Findings published in Nature Medicine suggest that individuals with the highest carbohydrate consumption face amplified risks of diabetes and obesity, raising concerns over the types of carbohydrates consumed.

The data points to a nationwide shift in dietary focus, suggesting a reduction in total carbohydrate and saturated fat intake, along with heightened plant and dairy protein consumption as strategies to counteract metabolic diseases. Additionally, improving physical activity levels nationwide could halve the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

 France
2
FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

 Pakistan
4
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025