India's Metabolic Dilemma: The Carbohydrate Conundrum

A comprehensive study has shed light on India's dietary habits, emphasizing a predominant intake of low-quality carbohydrates that are fuelling metabolic disorders. Researchers from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and the Indian Council of Medical Research highlight these dietary choices as central to the country's increasing metabolic health issues.

The analysis draws from the extensive ICMR-India Diabetes study, surveying adults across 30 states and the national capital, Delhi. Findings published in Nature Medicine suggest that individuals with the highest carbohydrate consumption face amplified risks of diabetes and obesity, raising concerns over the types of carbohydrates consumed.

The data points to a nationwide shift in dietary focus, suggesting a reduction in total carbohydrate and saturated fat intake, along with heightened plant and dairy protein consumption as strategies to counteract metabolic diseases. Additionally, improving physical activity levels nationwide could halve the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

