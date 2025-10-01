Left Menu

Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

Meeting India's national PM2.5 reduction targets can significantly lower diseases like hypertension and anaemia among women. Researchers from IIT Delhi and Climate Trends have developed a dashboard using NFHS-5 data to aid policymakers. Air quality improvements are crucial for public health, particularly in densely populated areas.

A new analysis reveals that attaining national targets to curtail PM2.5 pollution by 30% could notably decrease the incidence of diseases such as hypertension, COPD, and anaemia among women of reproductive age. This assessment is the result of a collaborative study by IIT Delhi and Climate Trends.

The developed 'Health Benefit Assessment Dashboard' utilizes data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) to offer real-world health impact insights for policymakers. The National Clean Air Programme, launched in 2019, aims to improve air quality by reducing particulate levels significantly by 2024-25.

A key speaker, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, emphasized the critical yet often neglected influence of indoor air pollution. Efforts like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have made strides, though many families still resort to biomass fuels. This situation poses significant public health risks, especially concerning gender equity issues.

