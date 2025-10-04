HDFC Bank records 9 pc loan growth in Q2; Kotak Bank credit rises 16 pc

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has registered a 9 per cent rise in loans to Rs 27.9 lakh crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The credit book of the country's biggest private bank was Rs 25.6 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter of the last fiscal.

The bank's period end advances under management were approximately Rs 28.6 lakh crore as of September 30 this year, around 8.9 per cent higher from Rs 26.3 lakh crore as of September 30, 2024, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 27.1 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, registering a growth of 15.1 per cent over Rs 23.5 lakh crore crore recorded in September last year, it said.

The bank's average CASA deposits were Rs 8,770 billion for the September 2025 quarter, a growth of around 8.5 per cent from Rs 8,084 billion in September 2024 quarter, it added.

Another private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a credit growth of 15.8 per cent to Rs 4.62 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY26 as against Rs 3.99 lakh crore at the end of second quarter of the last fiscal.

The lender reported a 14.6 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 5.28 lakh crore against Rs 4.61 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a separate regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)