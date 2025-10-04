Methanol Panic: Sao Paulo's Cocktail Crisis

A methanol poisoning scare has gripped Sao Paulo, altering the city's vibrant nightlife. Patrons at a popular bar have shifted from cocktails to beer amid growing concerns over potentially lethal drinks. The city's health landscape has seen a transformation as bars pause the sale of distilled beverages.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 11 methanol poisoning cases, with another 102 under investigation. Methanol-tainted alcohol has led to hospitalizations and even a death in Sao Paulo. Public fear is mounting as reports of deaths and severe symptoms, like blindness, continue to surface.

Authorities are intensively investigating the source of the contamination. It's unclear if this was an accident or deliberate act by counterfeit alcohol producers. As the crisis unfolds, the Minister of Health advises against consuming unknown distilled spirits to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)