Left Menu

Methanol Panic: Sao Paulo's Cocktail Crisis

A methanol poisoning scare has hit Sao Paulo, causing public fear and changing drinking habits. Bars have stopped selling cocktails, and authorities are investigating cases. Health Minister urges caution with distilled beverages as methanol-tainted alcohol cases surge, leading to hospitalizations and a confirmed death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:32 IST
Methanol Panic: Sao Paulo's Cocktail Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A methanol poisoning scare has gripped Sao Paulo, altering the city's vibrant nightlife. Patrons at a popular bar have shifted from cocktails to beer amid growing concerns over potentially lethal drinks. The city's health landscape has seen a transformation as bars pause the sale of distilled beverages.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 11 methanol poisoning cases, with another 102 under investigation. Methanol-tainted alcohol has led to hospitalizations and even a death in Sao Paulo. Public fear is mounting as reports of deaths and severe symptoms, like blindness, continue to surface.

Authorities are intensively investigating the source of the contamination. It's unclear if this was an accident or deliberate act by counterfeit alcohol producers. As the crisis unfolds, the Minister of Health advises against consuming unknown distilled spirits to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025