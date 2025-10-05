Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

The Madhya Pradesh government has banned Coldrif cough syrup after the death of 14 children due to suspected renal failure. The samples were found to contain diethylene glycol, a toxic substance. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is inspecting manufacturing units, while the government offers financial aid to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-10-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 08:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh have led the state government to ban the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, which was found to contain a highly toxic substance. Officials stated that diethylene glycol, identified in the syrup, is suspected to have caused the deaths due to renal failure.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, in coordination with the Union health ministry, has launched risk-based inspections across six states to scrutinize the manufacturing units of 19 drugs, including cough syrups and antibiotics. Meanwhile, authorities in Tamil Nadu tested the syrup and declared it 'Not of Standard Quality.'

In response to the situation, financial assistance has been arranged for the families of the victims. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow and promised strict action against those responsible. As investigations continue, samples from affected children are being analyzed, and further tests on the syrup's contamination are underway.

