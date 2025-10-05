Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

The tragic deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh have led the state government to ban the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, which was found to contain a highly toxic substance. Officials stated that diethylene glycol, identified in the syrup, is suspected to have caused the deaths due to renal failure.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, in coordination with the Union health ministry, has launched risk-based inspections across six states to scrutinize the manufacturing units of 19 drugs, including cough syrups and antibiotics. Meanwhile, authorities in Tamil Nadu tested the syrup and declared it 'Not of Standard Quality.'

In response to the situation, financial assistance has been arranged for the families of the victims. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow and promised strict action against those responsible. As investigations continue, samples from affected children are being analyzed, and further tests on the syrup's contamination are underway.