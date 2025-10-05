Breaking Silence on Uterine Cancer: A Global Health Call to Action

Uterine cancer, a major yet under-recognized global health issue, demands urgent attention, according to experts convened at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. A new global position statement highlights its ranking as the second most common gynecological cancer, urging its inclusion in international health priorities.

The report, 'Global Call to Action: Reducing Disparities in Uterine Cancer Care,' identifies barriers including stigma and lack of awareness, which inhibit advancements in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Contributors like Dr. Abhishek Shankar emphasize the need for comprehensive strategies to address both global and local challenges, particularly in developing countries.

In India, rising incidences are linked to lifestyle factors, while stark disparities exist in cancer care access. The report calls for improved awareness campaigns, diagnostics, and participation in inclusive research to ensure equitable advancements. Experts advocate for policy changes to overcome barriers and improve outcomes for women globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)