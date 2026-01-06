Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Caste-Based Disparities Lead to Young Doctor’s Suicide

A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon allegedly took her life in Siddipet after a senior doctor's broken promise to marry her due to caste differences. She died after self-injecting a herbicide, prompting the police to file a case against the accused under relevant sections.

A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon at Government Medical College in Siddipet has died by suicide, reportedly due to caste-based discrimination. The incident, which occurred on January 3, involved a senior resident doctor whose promise to marry her was allegedly broken due to caste differences, police reported.

The young doctor injected herself with a herbicide in the college hostel and was later found unconscious by her roommates. Despite being rushed to hospitals in Siddipet and Hyderabad, she passed away in the early hours of January 4. The police have launched an investigation following a complaint from the victim's sister.

Authorities have charged the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant sections. The deceased, hailed from Jogulamba-Gadwal district, excelled academically and athletically, and was interning at the medical college, where she became acquainted with the accused.

