Left Menu

Heart Health Awareness Takes Center Stage at Delhi Walkathon

Sant Parmanand Hospital organized a walkathon to promote heart health, covering 3.6 km from its premises to Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat. Over a thousand participants joined the event themed 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong'. Dignitaries including Abhay Verma and Major General Sanjeev Singh attended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:46 IST
Heart Health Awareness Takes Center Stage at Delhi Walkathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited initiative to promote heart health, Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi's Kashmere Gate organized an impactful walkathon on Sunday.

The event, titled 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong', saw over a thousand enthusiastic participants traverse a 3.6 km route to Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat.

Notable dignitaries graced the occasion, including Abhay Verma, BJP Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and Major General Sanjeev Singh, highlighting the significance of such community-driven health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025