Heart Health Awareness Takes Center Stage at Delhi Walkathon
Sant Parmanand Hospital organized a walkathon to promote heart health, covering 3.6 km from its premises to Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat. Over a thousand participants joined the event themed 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong'. Dignitaries including Abhay Verma and Major General Sanjeev Singh attended.
In a spirited initiative to promote heart health, Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi's Kashmere Gate organized an impactful walkathon on Sunday.
The event, titled 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong', saw over a thousand enthusiastic participants traverse a 3.6 km route to Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat.
Notable dignitaries graced the occasion, including Abhay Verma, BJP Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and Major General Sanjeev Singh, highlighting the significance of such community-driven health initiatives.
