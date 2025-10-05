Heart Health Awareness Takes Center Stage at Delhi Walkathon

In a spirited initiative to promote heart health, Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi's Kashmere Gate organized an impactful walkathon on Sunday.

The event, titled 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong', saw over a thousand enthusiastic participants traverse a 3.6 km route to Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat.

Notable dignitaries graced the occasion, including Abhay Verma, BJP Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and Major General Sanjeev Singh, highlighting the significance of such community-driven health initiatives.

