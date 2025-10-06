Left Menu

Nexa DS Cough Syrup Cleared: Resumption of Shipments Amidst Health Concerns

The Nexa DS cough syrup, manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, passed safety tests, clearing it for distribution again after concerns linked it to child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Coldrif syrup from Tamil Nadu was found substandard, prompting its ban, highlighting regional regulatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:49 IST
Nexa DS Cough Syrup Cleared: Resumption of Shipments Amidst Health Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nexa DS cough syrup, produced by Aquanova Pharma in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, has been declared safe after undergoing rigorous testing. This development comes amid concerns over child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh initially linked to a toxic syrup.

The Himachal Pradesh health department, which had previously put a hold on Nexa DS production as a precautionary measure, has now lifted the ban, allowing shipments to resume to Madhya Pradesh. This decision follows extensive testing by the Madhya Pradesh Drug Department, confirming the syrup's safety.

In a related incident, Tamil Nadu's Coldrif syrup has been flagged as substandard, resulting in a sales ban. The investigation into the quality of both syrups was prompted by the Madhya Pradesh government, highlighting a cooperative interstate effort to ensure pharmaceutical safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025