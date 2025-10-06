Nexa DS Cough Syrup Cleared: Resumption of Shipments Amidst Health Concerns
The Nexa DS cough syrup, manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, passed safety tests, clearing it for distribution again after concerns linked it to child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Coldrif syrup from Tamil Nadu was found substandard, prompting its ban, highlighting regional regulatory actions.
- Country:
- India
The Nexa DS cough syrup, produced by Aquanova Pharma in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, has been declared safe after undergoing rigorous testing. This development comes amid concerns over child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh initially linked to a toxic syrup.
The Himachal Pradesh health department, which had previously put a hold on Nexa DS production as a precautionary measure, has now lifted the ban, allowing shipments to resume to Madhya Pradesh. This decision follows extensive testing by the Madhya Pradesh Drug Department, confirming the syrup's safety.
In a related incident, Tamil Nadu's Coldrif syrup has been flagged as substandard, resulting in a sales ban. The investigation into the quality of both syrups was prompted by the Madhya Pradesh government, highlighting a cooperative interstate effort to ensure pharmaceutical safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Feud Over Land Leads to Tragic Death in Madhya Pradesh
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: The Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis
Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh Cracks Down
Controversy Sparks Over 'Spy Meters' in Madhya Pradesh
Cough syrup probe: Madhya Pradesh government suspends two drug inspectors and Deputy Director of FDA, transfers Drug Controller.