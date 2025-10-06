Nexa DS Cough Syrup Cleared: Resumption of Shipments Amidst Health Concerns

The Nexa DS cough syrup, produced by Aquanova Pharma in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, has been declared safe after undergoing rigorous testing. This development comes amid concerns over child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh initially linked to a toxic syrup.

The Himachal Pradesh health department, which had previously put a hold on Nexa DS production as a precautionary measure, has now lifted the ban, allowing shipments to resume to Madhya Pradesh. This decision follows extensive testing by the Madhya Pradesh Drug Department, confirming the syrup's safety.

In a related incident, Tamil Nadu's Coldrif syrup has been flagged as substandard, resulting in a sales ban. The investigation into the quality of both syrups was prompted by the Madhya Pradesh government, highlighting a cooperative interstate effort to ensure pharmaceutical safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)