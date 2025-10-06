Deadly Cough Syrup Scandal Sparks Nationwide Health Alert

The scandal involving Coldrif cough syrup has resulted in a massive health alert in India, following the deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh due to suspected renal failure. The syrup, produced by a Tamil Nadu-based company, was found to contain dangerous levels of Diethylene Glycol.

Authorities, both at the state and national levels, have responded with urgent measures, including suspensions and arrests of health officials, comprehensive investigations, and a crack-down on the affected medicine stock to prevent further consumption. New prescribing guidelines have been issued in states like Kerala and Karnataka to protect children from similar risks.

The incident underscores systemic issues in drug quality control, prompting an immediate response from health regulators nationwide to reinforce compliance with safety standards and avert future tragedies. The public outcry has called attention to the need for stringent governance in pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution.