Jharkhand Cracks Down on Cough Syrups Amid Health Concerns
The Jharkhand government has imposed an immediate ban on Coldrif, Respifresh, and Relife cough syrups due to child deaths allegedly linked to these medicines. The state's health department, following directives from the Union health ministry, is actively monitoring and testing these products to ensure public safety.
The state of Jharkhand has swiftly responded to alarming reports by prohibiting the sale and use of three specific cough syrups - Coldrif, Respifresh, and Relife. This urgent measure follows child death cases allegedly tied to these medications in regions like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
According to Ajoy Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), the state drug control directorate has issued a notification mandating this action. The directive aligns with the national health ministry's guidelines as a precautionary step to safeguard public health.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari emphasized zero tolerance toward public health risks, assuring that responsible parties will face stringent consequences. The department is conducting rigorous inspections and collecting syrup samples from stores for thorough testing, ensuring potentially harmful products are eradicated.
