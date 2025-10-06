Delhi's Festive Food Safety Crackdown: Ensuring Quality and Hygiene

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh ordered a city-wide inspection to ensure food safety during the festive season. Following a meeting with the Food Safety Department, Singh underlined the government's commitment to maintaining high standards of hygiene and quality in food items.

The inspection drive has seen officials collect samples of popular food items such as paneer, khoya, spices, and raw non-vegetarian products. The initiative aims to reassure the public of the rigorous checks being conducted to protect their health amid festive celebrations.

Singh also emphasized the need for thorough checks on packaged drinking water brands and sweet shop chains to ensure adherence to safety protocols. Full cooperation from Delhi Police aids in the effective enforcement of these standards, highlighting the administration's vigilant approach to food safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)