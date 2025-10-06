Left Menu

Delhi's Festive Food Safety Crackdown: Ensuring Quality and Hygiene

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has initiated intensive inspections to enforce food safety norms during the festive season. The Food Safety Department has collected numerous food samples, emphasizing hygiene and quality. Collaboration with Delhi Police ensures rigorous monitoring of consumables, promising public health protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:19 IST
Delhi's Festive Food Safety Crackdown: Ensuring Quality and Hygiene
inspections
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh ordered a city-wide inspection to ensure food safety during the festive season. Following a meeting with the Food Safety Department, Singh underlined the government's commitment to maintaining high standards of hygiene and quality in food items.

The inspection drive has seen officials collect samples of popular food items such as paneer, khoya, spices, and raw non-vegetarian products. The initiative aims to reassure the public of the rigorous checks being conducted to protect their health amid festive celebrations.

Singh also emphasized the need for thorough checks on packaged drinking water brands and sweet shop chains to ensure adherence to safety protocols. Full cooperation from Delhi Police aids in the effective enforcement of these standards, highlighting the administration's vigilant approach to food safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025