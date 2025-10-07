Federal Workers Uncompensated: Government Shutdown Dilemma

Federal workers face uncertainty as the White House refrains from guaranteeing compensation amid the ongoing government shutdown, according to a report from Axios, referencing a memo from the White House.

The Republican-majority Senate has repeatedly rejected funding measures, with both partisanship-driven proposals failing to secure sufficient backing. This deadlock has resulted in a freeze on approximately $1.7 trillion allocated for agency operations, which constitutes about 25% of the federal budget. The rest is budgeted for essential programs like health, retirement benefits, and interest on the national debt, now at $37.88 trillion.

Requests for comments from the White House went unanswered when approached by Reuters, highlighting a communication gap while thousands await relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)