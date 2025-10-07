Federal Workers Uncompensated: Government Shutdown Dilemma
The White House has not assured compensation for federal employees affected by the government shutdown. The Republican-controlled Senate has rejected funding proposals, leaving billions in agency operations frozen. This impasse continues to impact the federal budget and financial obligations.
Federal workers face uncertainty as the White House refrains from guaranteeing compensation amid the ongoing government shutdown, according to a report from Axios, referencing a memo from the White House.
The Republican-majority Senate has repeatedly rejected funding measures, with both partisanship-driven proposals failing to secure sufficient backing. This deadlock has resulted in a freeze on approximately $1.7 trillion allocated for agency operations, which constitutes about 25% of the federal budget. The rest is budgeted for essential programs like health, retirement benefits, and interest on the national debt, now at $37.88 trillion.
Requests for comments from the White House went unanswered when approached by Reuters, highlighting a communication gap while thousands await relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)