Federal Workers Uncompensated: Government Shutdown Dilemma

The White House has not assured compensation for federal employees affected by the government shutdown. The Republican-controlled Senate has rejected funding proposals, leaving billions in agency operations frozen. This impasse continues to impact the federal budget and financial obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:09 IST
Federal workers face uncertainty as the White House refrains from guaranteeing compensation amid the ongoing government shutdown, according to a report from Axios, referencing a memo from the White House.

The Republican-majority Senate has repeatedly rejected funding measures, with both partisanship-driven proposals failing to secure sufficient backing. This deadlock has resulted in a freeze on approximately $1.7 trillion allocated for agency operations, which constitutes about 25% of the federal budget. The rest is budgeted for essential programs like health, retirement benefits, and interest on the national debt, now at $37.88 trillion.

Requests for comments from the White House went unanswered when approached by Reuters, highlighting a communication gap while thousands await relief.

